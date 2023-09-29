Rangers goalscoring legend, Jim Forrest, dies aged 79

For anyone connected to Rangers Football Club, it’s a sad day indeed, with the announcement of the death of former club goalscoring legend, Jim Forrest, aged 79.

Forrest scored an incredible 145 goals in 163 games for the Scottish giants before a move to Preston in 1967.

That tally made him the club’s most prolific striker post-war, so it’s a wonder how he only ever managed to be capped by Scotland on five occasions.

He was part of a golden era at Rangers and even won the treble in his first full campaign with the club in 1962/63 – a season in which he ended with 39 goals despite being just 19 years of age.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea’s borrowing set to top the £1bn mark under Todd Boehly Man United welcome back Antony to first-team training Football legend Samuel Eto’o in the dock and mired in match fixing claims

Even better was to follow in 64/65 when he scored twice in the League Cup final against Celtic as part of a 57-goal haul in all competitions.

Forrest was also revered at fellow Scottish Premiership side, Aberdeen, after he returned to Scotland and was part of the squad that won the 1970 Scottish Cup.

Both of his former sides meet at Ibrox on Saturday and a minute’s silence before the match is expected to be impeccably observed.