Leipzig came flying out of the blocks after half-time of their Champions League tie against Man City, and Lois Openda’s special finish quickly brought them level.

The visitors were on the attack but as soon as that broke down, the hosts were lightning fast in their counter-attack.

Openda still had a lot to do when moving to within striking distance, but his low strike was placed perfectly beyond Ederson’s reach and took a touch off the post on its way in.

"From nowhere… Leipzig are level!" ? A scintillating counter-attack from RB Leipzig sees Lois Openda equalise against Manchester City ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/8F0tYkx01H — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023

LOÏS OPENDA WASTED NO TIME. ? A dream start to the second half for RB Leipzig to level it against Man City. ? pic.twitter.com/9xrs9Hr11d — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo