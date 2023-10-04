Video: Man City pegged back by Openda special

Manchester City
Leipzig came flying out of the blocks after half-time of their Champions League tie against Man City, and Lois Openda’s special finish quickly brought them level.

The visitors were on the attack but as soon as that broke down, the hosts were lightning fast in their counter-attack.

Openda still had a lot to do when moving to within striking distance, but his low strike was placed perfectly beyond Ederson’s reach and took a touch off the post on its way in.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

