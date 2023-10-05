Video: Aris Limassol stun Rangers in the Europa League

Rangers would surely have headed to Limassol in the hope of recording a Europa League win to boost their chances of qualification from the group stage.

However, they were quickly reminded that there are no easy ties on the continent.

With less than nine minutes on the clock the hosts fired in a corner, and despite Alex Moussounda being outnumbered in the penalty area, he was allowed the time to power home for a stunning opener.

? GOAL | Aris 0-1 Rangers | Alex Moussounda Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccerpic.twitter.com/o4u3yzNSXH — VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 5, 2023

ARIS LIMASSOL STUN RANGERS INSIDE 9 MINUTES. ? Alex Moucketou-Moussounda scores his first senior goal in his club's European home debut. ? pic.twitter.com/CAYMxG3YoF — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2023

Pictures from Stan Sport and CBS Sports Golazo