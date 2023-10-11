Poland team news vs Faroe Islands

Poland (4th in European Qualifying Group E) take on Faroe Islands (5th in European Qualifying Group E) on Thursday 12th of October, at the Torsvollur Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Poland beat Faroe Islands 2-0 at the National Stadium Warsaw. A brace from Robert Lewandowski secured the victory for Poland and three points on the board.

Poland lost their last qualifier, losing 2-0 to Albania. Goals from Jasir Asani and Mirlind Daku secured a win for Albania and three points which saw them move to the top of Group E.

Faroe Islands also lost their last qualifying game, losing 1-0 to Moldova at the Torsvollur Stadium. The only goal of the game being scored by Vadim Rata.

Date: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Torsvollur Stadium

Team News:

Poland have dropped Southampton defender Jan Bednarek from the squad, and Poland will also be without Robert Lewandowski who is out due to injury, along with Grzegorz Krychowiak who is also out.

Predicted XI:

Poland: Szczesny, Frankowski, Kiwior, Kedziora, Bereszynski, Kaminski, Zielinski, D. Szymanski, Cash, S. Szymanski, Milik.

Faroe Islands: Lamhauge, Davidsen, Vatnhamar, Faero, Sorensen, Andreasen, B. Olsen, Johansen, Edmundsson, Bjartalio, K. Olsen