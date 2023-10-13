Poland team news vs Moldova

Poland (4th in European Qualifying Group E) take on Moldova (3rd in European Qualifying Group E) on Sunday 15th of October, at the National Stadium Warsaw, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Moldova managed to beat Poland in a five goal thriller, ending 3-2. Goals from Ion Nicolaescu (x2) and Vladyslav Babohlo for Moldova, and goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Robert Lewandowski for Poland.

Poland won their last EURO qualifier game, beating Faroe Islands 2-0. Goals from Sebastian Szymanski and Adam Buksa secured the victory and three points for Poland.

Moldova also won their last EURO qualifier game, beating Faroe Islands 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Vadim Rata in the 53rd minute to secure the victory for Moldova.

How to watch Poland vs Moldova

Date: Sunday, October 15th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: National Stadium Warsaw

Team News:

Poland have dropped Southampton defender Jan Bednarek from the squad, and Poland will also be without Robert Lewandowski who is out due to injury, along with Grzegorz Krychowiak who is also out.

Predicted XI:

Poland: Szczesny, Frankowski, Kiwior, Kedziora, Bereszynski, Kaminski, Zielinski, D. Szymanski, Cash, S. Szymanski, Milik.

Moldova: Railean, Marandici, Posmac, Babohlo, Craciun, Revenco, Stina, Rata, Motpan, Damascan, Nicolaescu.