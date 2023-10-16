Man United star set for long spell on sidelines after sustaining second ACL injury of career

Man United Women’s Gabby George has suffered another anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury after coming off injured during their clash with Leicester City this past weekend. 

The match finished 1-1 leaving the Red Devils sixth in the league table. However, the game was overshadowed by the serious injury to the United left-back.

The 26-year-old was forced off nine minutes into the match on Sunday and according to The Athletic, tests since have confirmed she has sustained an injury to her ACL. George will now undergo surgery and is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

This is the second time the defender has sustained an injury of such nature, after rupturing her ACL in an FA Cup fixture with Everton in February 2020 and subsequently being sidelined for 12 months.

It is considered unlucky to get one of these injuries in a player’s career and a second is simply cruel as George looks to make a full recovery over the coming months.

