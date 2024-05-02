Leeds ace’s future will be away from Elland Road if they fail to win promotion

The future of one Leeds United ace hangs in the balance at present and will seemingly only be resolved once it’s known whether the all whites are promoted to the Premier League or not.

Daniel Farke has worked wonders with the Elland Road outfit, but a drop off in form right at the end of the season has ensured that as long as Ipswich Town avoid defeat on the last day of the season, they will be the second automatically promoted team.

Marc Roca could stay at Real Betis

That would then plunge Leeds into the Play-Off scenario despite bagging 90+ points.

Three more games would then be required in order for Farke and his men to make it back to the promised land, and at the end of a gruelling season with the disappointment of missing out on promotion automatically in mind, there’s no guarantees Leeds would make it.

In that scenario, according to ABC Sevilla (h/t Sport Witness), on loan ace Marc Roca would stay at Real Betis for another season.

Only if they go up, would Leeds consider having the player return to Yorkshire.