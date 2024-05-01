Leeds man desperately needs to work on one area of his game

Leeds United only have themselves to blame if they don’t go up to the Premier League automatically.

On more than one occasion over the past few weeks the all whites have had the opportunity to put daylight between themselves and Ipswich Town, but some poor performances and results have meant that Daniel Farke’s side go into their final game against Southampton needing all three points and also needing Ipswich to lose to Huddersfield Town.

Leeds ace Illan Meslier must improve

It’s an unlikely scenario and will mean that Leeds face the uncertainty of the Play-Offs despite getting at least 90 points this season.

One player perhaps more than any other will need to take a long, hard look at his individual performances if he wants to be considered a regular for Farke next season.

Aside from a game against Preston on Boxing Day in which he was sent off after 53 minutes, Illan Meslier has played every minute of every game this season per WhoScored.

However, his expected goals prevented stat of -3.9 (via FotMob) is one of the worst in the division. Should Leeds go up, Meslier has to improve in that area or face being dropped or sold.