Despite their automatic promotion hopes being dealt a blow after suffering a 4-0 defeat against QPR at the start of the week, Leeds United reportedly have no intention of sacking manager Daniel Farke.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the former Norwich City boss is safe in his role irrespective of whether or not the Whites achieve promotion this season.

With Leicester City already promoted and heading back to the Premier League, there is just one automatic spot up for grabs.

And even though Leeds United occupy the second spot at the moment, Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town, joint on 90 points, have a crucial game-in-hand, and should The Tractor Boys beat Coventry tonight, will leapfrog Farke’s side.

Nevertheless, with a potential play-off place looming, regardless of how this season ends, Farke is not expected to depart Elland Road anytime soon.