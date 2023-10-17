Video: San Marino score first goal in almost a year as pitch invasion follows

San Marino scored their first goal in almost a year against Denmark thanks to a 60th-minute strike from Alessandro Golinucci.
This San Marino side has scored the first goal of their qualifying campaign and the first in almost a year as they level against Denmark at home.
Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for the Danish with a thunderous strike just before half-time before Golinucci equalised in the 60th minute.
The players were clearly ecstatic with the goal as substitutes and staff members flooded onto the pitch.
A first goal in 12 UEFA matches for San Marino! 😱
Golinucci levels it up against Denmark and the subs are on the pitch to celebrate 🇸🇲#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/MatY3y3uJX
— Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 17, 2023
🇸🇲 SAN MARINO, THE WORLD’S LOWEST-RANKED TEAM WHO HAVE NOT WON SINCE 2004 (133 MATCHES AGO), HAVE SCORED A GOAL AGAINST DENMARK, THE WORLD’S 18TH-BEST TEAM!!!
It is their first competitive goal since scoring in a 7-1 defeat to Poland more than two years ago! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ovmM3z9Rxr
— The Sweeper (@SweeperPod) October 17, 2023