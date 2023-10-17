Video: San Marino score first goal in almost a year as pitch invasion follows

San Marino scored their first goal in almost a year against Denmark thanks to a 60th-minute strike from Alessandro Golinucci.

This San Marino side has scored the first goal of their qualifying campaign and the first in almost a year as they level against Denmark at home.

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for the Danish with a thunderous strike just before half-time before Golinucci equalised in the 60th minute.

The players were clearly ecstatic with the goal as substitutes and staff members flooded onto the pitch.

A first goal in 12 UEFA matches for San Marino! 😱 Golinucci levels it up against Denmark and the subs are on the pitch to celebrate 🇸🇲#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/MatY3y3uJX — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 17, 2023