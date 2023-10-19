Everton fan Tony Bellew says Goodison has become a playground

Speaking to talkSPORT Everton fan Tony Bellew has said that Goodison Park has become a playground, and the home form must improve.

Bellew started by saying “something is going on at Goodison Park, and let me tell you it ain’t the fans”. He believes that the players play with freedom away from home, and it isn’t the same when they play at Goodison Park.

He used the example of losing to Aston Villa in the league at Goodison, and then “tearing them apart” in the Carabao Cup a month later. Whilst Bellew said he realises it was two different teams playing against each other, he thinks the home form has something to do with it, and that the home form must improve.

“There’s something going on at Goodison.” “Teams didn’t like coming here, now it’s a playground. Home form needs to improve!” ? @TonyBellew can’t believe how much #EFC’s performances drop when at home. pic.twitter.com/hrid3pUrni — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 19, 2023

Since the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Everton have played five games at Goodison Park, losing four and only winning one (their previous game against Bournemouth). This includes a 2-1 loss to Luton to give them their first win of the season.

However away from home, Everton have beaten Brentford in the league, drawn with Sheffield United and won games against Doncaster and Aston Villa in the Cup. They currently sit 16th in the Premier League, and home form could be a decisive factor come the end of the season.