Bundesliga attacker admits David Moyes wants to sign him

SC Freiburg’s Roland Sallai has revealed David Moyes wanted West Ham to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Sallai, 26, is a Hungarian winger who can operate on either flank. Comfortable on either foot, the 26-year-old has played a key role for SC Freiburg since he joined the club five years ago.

And confirming there was ‘strong interest’ in his services from the Hammers in the summer, Sallai, who spoke to TuttoSport recently, said: “In the summer there was strong interest which then had no follow-up.

“Then there was the Europa League draw and I saw that we would be playing against West Ham: there something triggered in me in terms of motivation, not so much because I wanted to show what they had missed, but because I wanted to show that I could stay at that level there. I did it.”

When asked to explain why the summer transfer didn’t come to fruition, the versatile attacker added: “In football you have to fit together many variables, you know. There was interest, but it didn’t materialise.

“But the congratulations from West Ham manager Moyes at the end of the match made me happy. In any case, I don’t think too much about the past, but about preparing for the match against Bochum in a couple of days.”

Going on to address speculation West Ham could reignite their interest in him at the end of this season, Sallai, whose contract with SC Freiburg expires in 2025, said: “I’m not thinking about it at the moment. I’m focused on the games to be played. Then we’ll see what the future holds for me, no one knows what will happen, I’m thinking about doing well with Freiburg and with the national team.”