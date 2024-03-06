Striker set to audition for West Ham move this week – he dreams of transfer

West Ham are in Europa League action this week against SC Freiburg and one of the Bundesliga club’s stars will be out to impress the Hammers.

The Premier League club will be the favourites heading into the tie as Freiburg are currently 9th in the Bundesliga and are in the midst of a poor run of form having not won any of their last six league games.

However, the German club’s forward Roland Sallai will be looking to impress West Ham with a top performance as BILD reports that he is “auditioning” for the Hammers as the English club has an interest in the Hungarian star.

West Ham target Roland Sallai dreams of a Premier League transfer

The 26-year-old would love to move to the Premier League states the report and hopes to make that happen over the summer, with several clubs monitoring the player.

Sallai has scored eight goals across 27 matches this season and with his contract expiring in Germany during the summer of 2025, this upcoming transfer window would be the ideal time for Freiburg to sell the striker.

That role has been a problem position for David Moyes this season and the London club hope to address it before next season gets underway.