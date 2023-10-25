Rangers team news vs Sparta Prague

Europa League
Sparta Prague (1st in Europa League Group C) take on Rangers (3rd in Europa League Group C) on Thursday, 26th of October, at the Generali Arena, at 17:45 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Rangers won 2-0 at the Ibrox Stadium back in 2021. A brace from Alfredo Morelos on the day to secure the win for Rangers.

Sparta Prague lost their last Champions League game, losing 2-1 to Real Betis. Goals from Assane Diao and Isco for Real Betis, and a goal from Veljko Birmancevic for Sparta Prague.

Rangers also lost their last Champions League game, losing 2-1 to Aris Limassol. Goals from Alex Moucketou-Moussounda and Shavy Babicka for Aris Limassol, and a goal from Abdallah Sima for Rangers.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Rangers

  • Date: Thursday, October 26th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: TNT Sports
  • Venue: Generali Arena

Team News:

Rangers will be without Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo and Kieran Dowell through injury, however they will be boosted with the return of Todd Cantwell and Danilo.

Predicted XI:

Sparta Prague: Vindahl-Jensen, Sorensen, Panak, Vitik, Rynes, Kairinen, Sadilek, Wiesner, Pesek, Kuchta, Karabec.

Rangers: Butland, Barisic, Souttar, Goldson, Tavernier, Lundstrum, Raskin, Sima, Wright, Lammers, Dessers.

