Mainz are expected to terminate the contract of former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi due to a social media post he made on the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

On October 17, the Bundesliga team deemed El Ghazi’s post “unacceptable” and suspended the winger.

This is the statement released by the club:

“Mainz have relieved Anwar El Ghazi of his training and matchday-related duties. The decision comes as a result of a since-deleted social media post from the 28-year-old that appeared on Sunday evening.

“In the post, El Ghazi took a position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that was deemed unacceptable by the club. Prior to making this decision, the club and the player had engaged in an in-depth discussion. Mainz respect the fact that there are varying perspectives on the decades-long, complex conflict in the Middle East. However, the club are distancing themselves from the content of the social media post in question, as it does not align with the values of the club.”

El Ghazi joined the team last month and according to BBC Sport, he has already been informed that his contract will be terminated.