Lyon manager Fabio Grosso left bleeding after team bus was attacked by fans

Fabio Grosso was left bandaged and bleeding after his team coach was attacked by a group of fans throwing projectiles.

The Ligue 1 clash between Marseille and Lyon on Sunday evening had to be called off after the visiting side’s team bus was attacked as it made its way to the Stade Velodrome.

The projectiles, mostly stones, smashed the windows of the team bus with the shards of glass injuring Grosso.

The Lyon manager was left bleeding heavily and had to receive immediate medical treatment for his wounds.

Fabio Grosso, the Lyon manager, after the team bus was attacked by Marseille fans tonight. @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/TK1CrFwC0c — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) October 29, 2023

This is not the first time a game in Marseille has been called off, in 2021 their match against Rennes was postponed after fans stormed the training ground in protest.

Video footage shows the damaged coach arriving at the stadium.