West Ham insider lifts lid on the future of David Moyes after Everton defeat

Posted by

West Ham insider Sean Whetstone claims David Moyes future is in balance if poor form continues in the next six games.

The Hammers fell to Aston Villa last weekend and lost in midweek to Olympiakos before failing to score a goal today at London Stadium as Everton claimed all three points with 0-1 win.

Whetsone thinks next three games will be crucial for Moyes.

“Six loss rule in play,” Whetstone said.

“If we lose against Arsenal, Olympiacos and Brentford David Moyes could be gone although most likely to get Notts Forest and Burnley too to stop the loss rot but no manager can survive a long run of defeats in a row.”

