Video: Shakhtar Donetsk take shock lead against Barcelona

Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk have taken the lead against Barcelona thanks to a header from Danylo Sikan.

The Ukrainian club host the Spanish champions in a pivotal game in their Champions League campaign.

Currently, third in their group, Shakhtar Donetsk must get a win against Barcelona if they want to keep pace with Porto in second who have yet to play Royal Antwerp.

They have one foot in the door after Sikan gave them the lead thanks to a clinical header just before the break.

