Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon should not be included in the England team, according to TalkSPORT broadcaster Alan Brazil, despite his success at Newcastle this season.

The £45 million acquisition was overlooked once again when Gareth Southgate announced his team for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, even though he had won player of the tournament at the Under-21 Euros during the summer.

Brazil thinks the 22-year-old is not good enough to displace other forward in the England squad.

“I’m not sure. The squad England have, especially in his position – midfield, wide. He’s not getting in.” – said Brazil.

Former Everton star has scored four goals and added two assists so far this season and is enjoying his best season so far in his career.