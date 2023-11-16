Alan Brazil thinks Newcastle winger is not good enough for England squad

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon should not be included in the England team, according to TalkSPORT broadcaster Alan Brazil, despite his success at Newcastle this season.

The £45 million acquisition was overlooked once again when Gareth Southgate announced his team for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, even though he had won player of the tournament at the Under-21 Euros during the summer.

Brazil thinks the 22-year-old is not good enough to displace other forward in the England squad.

“I’m not sure. The squad England have, especially in his position – midfield, wide. He’s not getting in.” – said Brazil.

Former Everton star has scored four goals and added two assists so far this season and is enjoying his best season so far in his career.

