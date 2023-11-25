Mauricio Pochettino admits that Newcastle loss was his sides ‘worst game of the season’

Mauricio Pochettino was not happy with his side’s performance in their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

After two impressive results against both Tottenham and Manchester City, Chelsea fans would’ve approached this fixture with a rejuvenated optimism, especially considering Newcastle’s injury-ravaged squad.

But Eddie Howe’s side always turns up at home and Saturday was no different as they played the Blues off the park, winning 4-1 in the end.

Chelsea captain Reece James did not cover himself in glory as he received a second yellow card and will serve a suspension for their next match against Brighton.

Serving a suspension of his own, Pochettino wasn’t impressed with his side’s performance and stated that he found it difficult to watch on from the stands.

‘It was our worst game of the season. It was tough to be in the stands.” he told the Premier League.

‘We did not play how we should play, we showed a lack of intensity and energy”

The Chelsea boss also revealed that his team would have ‘no time off’ and that they will ‘train early tomorrow.’

Currently sitting in 10th place, the Blues are ten points off the Champions League spots and that margin could grow wider, depending on the Tottenham result on Sunday.