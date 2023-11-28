Real Madrid plotting surprise move for 27-year-old Arsenal and Chelsea target

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave the Premier League club in January and the Spanish club are thought to be monitoring his situation as per Team Talk. The striker has been in outstanding form for Brentford and he has scored 68 goals in 124 appearances for them.

It is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on him and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the striker.

Toney wants to join a big club capable of winning major trophies and Real Madrid are undoubtedly the biggest club in the world. The opportunity to play for the Spanish giants will be an attractive option for any player and Toney is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete opportunity in front of him.

Clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea are thought to be interested in the player as well and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Arsenal need someone who can score goals for them consistently. Gabriel Jesus has not been a prolific goalscorer for them. Meanwhile, Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who has been quite underwhelming since joining the club.

Toney is currently suspended for breaching gambling regulations and he will return to action midway through January.

Real Madrid need more cutting edge in the final third and Toney could be a useful acquisition for them during the second half of the campaign. Brentford are likely to demand a premium for the player and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid Madrid are ready to break the bank for him.