Video: Cordova-Reid heads Fulham into the lead at Anfield – Liverpool 2-3 Fulham

Cordova-Reid has just silenced Anfield with a goal to make it 3-2 with ten minutes left. 

Liverpool seemed to have lost their urgency and Fulham were growing into the game and they now have a goal which could potentially be the winner

Cairney dinks an inviting ball towards the back post where Decordova-Reid does brilliantly to leap over Tsimikas to head in past the keeper.

