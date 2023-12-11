Defensa Central reports that Real Madrid is eager to have Youri Tielemans join their team.

In the summer, they had the chance to sign him for nothing, but they passed the chance.

Still, the Spanish powerhouses are now again keeping an eye on him because of his outstanding recent performances for Aston Villa.

The Belgium international has made appearances in 24 games in all competitions for Villa, scoring five goals in the process.

The 26-year-old has lately become regular in Emery’s starting line-up as the club are in great run of form beating Man City and Arsenal in successive games.