Aston Villa star has had his head turned by interest from Arsenal and Man City

Douglas Luiz has become unsettled at Aston Villa after interest in his services from Premier League leaders Arsenal and his former club Manchester City.

Luiz has been an outstanding performer for Villa this season. It won’t be wrong to say he has been one of the best players over all in the Premier League this term.

Having scored five goals and bagged three assists in the Premier League this season, Luiz has taken Unai Emery’s side to the top 4 of the Premier League table where they are rubbing shoulders with the league’s elite.

Football Insider has reported Luiz is aware of interest from Premier League giants and has had his head turned.

Aston Villa plan to keep Luiz but even if they have to let him go, they are determined to get more than £100million for him. They believe that price tag is fair considering the recent expensive moves of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in the Premier League.

Emery has guided Villa to third place in the Premier League and they have been the success story of this season.

Luiz’s move still seems unlikely and the Brazilian midfielder would happily stay unless Villa accept any bid for him. A move from Aston Villa to either Arsenal or Man City would be a big jump for Luiz’s career.

It’s hard to so no to these sides as they both challenge for trophies every season and play some of the best football in Europe under Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola respectively.