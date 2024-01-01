Dele Alli suffers heartbreaking setback on his return from injury

Everton star Dele Alli has announced he has suffered a new injury setback just when he was about to return to first team training.

The former Tottenham and England star has been suffering a long-term groin issue since February.

Everton boss Sean Dyche recently said that the club has been managing the problem and making sure Alli’s return to the club’s first team is smooth.

However, on New Year’s Eve, Alli took to his Instagram to post a heartwarming message to the Everton fans and updated about his return to football.

He said:

“As the year comes to an end, I just wanted to say thank you for the incredible support I’ve received over the last 12 months.

“This year has a been a little different for me. I’ve learned and experienced a lot, had ups and downs, but throughout it all you’ve always shown me so much love.

“Unfortunately the year isn’t ending as I would have hoped, I had been close to returning to full training but frustratingly I’ve had another set back with my injury. I’ll be out again for short while but my outlook and mentality is nothing but positive. I’ll be attacking my physiotherapy and giving it everything to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“I hope you’ve had the year you wanted, and wishing you all nothing but the best for 2024. Happy New Year, see you guys soon. Dele.”

The midfielder joined Everton in January 2022 and signed a two-and-a-half year contract which is set to expire at the end of the season.

After 13 appearances for the Premier League club, he joined Besiktas on loan at the beginning of last season. His time in Turkey only lasted for 15 games after which he returned to the Merseyside.