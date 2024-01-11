Barcelona contact Erling Haaland as they hope to hijack Real Madrid’s move

Barcelona have wasted no time in establishing contact with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as they hope to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Norwegian striker.

According to Fichajes, both the Spanish giants are set to be involved in a transfer battle to complete the signing of Haaland.

Reports have surfaced this week of a €100 million release clause in the forward’s contract for clubs outside England. This has encouraged both Barcelona and Real Madrid to make a move for the Man City striker.

Haaland will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave the Premier League club but only a few clubs can afford to sign him and give him the pay package that he demands.

As the most recent team to enter the race to sign Haaland, Barcelona are considering adding the €100 million-rated Manchester City player to their team. They are intent on signing the former Borussia Dortmund man having already made contact with his entourage.

After joining City in a €60 million move from Dortmund, Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm. He became the Premier League Golden Boot winner in his debut season, helping his team to win their first ever Champions League and their first ever treble.

The striker is enjoying his life in England currently but he plans to take on a new challenge at some stage of his career and a move to Spain cannot be ruled out.

The 23-year old has scored 14 goals in the Premier League this season in only 15 appearances and five goals in the Champions League in only five appearances.

Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has admitted before that the door is open to him leaving City in the future.

About a future move to Real Madrid, she said: “Erling is the master of own destiny, always.

“He will always do what’s good for him and for Man City.

“When they all are open to make a change, it will happen.

“Erling will always be respectful. For sure respect has to be on both club and player side. I’ve no doubts, Man City will respect him.

“If something has to happen one day, we will agree on every step together with the club. It’s always about respect.”