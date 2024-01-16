Date set for the hearing of Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play case

A date has been set for the hearing of Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play case.

After a four-year investigation, Manchester City were charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s FFP rules last February. But are yet to be handed any sort of punishment for it.

Meanwhile, Everton and Nottingham Forest are facing potential points deductions after being charged with breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Everton have already been docked 10 points once, back in November.

This has resulted in outrage from fans who have questioned how Manchester City are still unpunished despite being charged with 115 breaches.

And when asked about the Manchester City case in an appearance before the Culture, Media and Sport select committee, Premier League CEO Richard Masters offered an explanation.

He said (via The Mirror):

“I can [understand fan frustration] but they are very different charges.”

“If any club, the current champions or otherwise, had been found in breach of the spending rules for 2023 they would be in exactly the same position as Everton or Nottingham Forest but the volume and character of the charges laid before Man City – which I obviously cannot talk about at all – are being heard in a completely different environment.

“There is a date set for that proceeding, unfortunately I can’t tell you when that is but it is progressing. I can’t give any details on Man City beyond saying that a date has been set, I can’t tell you when that date is.”

He also revealed that Chelsea, who have spent a ridiculous amount of money since Todd Boehly took over, are also under investigation.

He added:

“On Chelsea, the new owners of Chelsea came forward with information to the FA, UEFA and the Premier League about the previous ownership and we’re still investigating and we won’t announce the outcome of that until we have completed those investigations.”

As the date for the Manchester City case approaches, attention will be focused on the anticipated outcome.

City have maintained their innocence and are expected to vigorously contest the case. However, a potential loss could result in significant punishments.