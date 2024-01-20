Stoke City are reportedly in line to bank a sizeable fee following Will Goodwin’s recent transfer from Cheltenham Town to Oxford United.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the young striker’s recent switch will see one of his former clubs benefit.

Oxford United are believed to have paid £400,000 for the 21-year-old and Stoke City are set to pocket 15 per cent due to agreeing a sell-on clause prior to the striker moving to Cheltenham last year.

During his days with Stoke’s Under-21’s, Goodwin, who originally came through Chester’s youth academy, scored two goals and registered another two assists in 19 games in all competitions.