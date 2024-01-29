Journalist Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato reports that the Hammers and Jota had come to an agreement over a move to the London Stadium prior to deadline day.

Report claims Al-Ittihad and West Ham have not yet agreed on the conditions of a transfer for him to East London though.

West Ham has already had success with the January transfer window with the loan signing of Kalvin Phillips.

Jota, 24, is reportedly open to the possibility of joining West Ham, and he is one of the players who is most strongly linked to a move to the London Stadium this month.

Since leaving Celtic to join Al-Ittihad for over £25 million back in July, the 24-year-old has had an extremely difficult time adjusting to life in Saudi Arabia.