West Ham reach personal agreement with Al Ittihad winger

Journalist Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato reports that the Hammers and Jota had come to an agreement over a move to the London Stadium prior to deadline day.

Report claims Al-Ittihad and West Ham have not yet agreed on the conditions of a transfer for him to East London though.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Jota of Al-Ittihad Clubduring the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Hilal on September 01, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

West Ham has already had success with the January transfer window with the loan signing of Kalvin Phillips.

Jota, 24, is reportedly open to the possibility of joining West Ham, and he is one of the players who is most strongly linked to a move to the London Stadium this month.

Since leaving Celtic to join Al-Ittihad for over £25 million back in July, the 24-year-old has had an extremely difficult time adjusting to life in Saudi Arabia.

