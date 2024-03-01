Since taking over as West Ham manager, David Moyes has really struggled with one thing in particular: finding a striker that fits his system.

West Ham signed Sebastian Haller and Gianlucca Scammaca in blockbuster deals but both failed to have impact at London Stadium.

One player who would have been perfect for Moyes’s method is Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

For just £20 million last summer, Moyes could have signed the Sweden internationa before he joined Sporting.

Gyokeres has scored an incredible 31 goals and provided 11 assists in 34 games in all competitions for Sporting and the Hammers would have been extremely lucky to sign the 25-year-old for just £20 million when they had a chance.