Watch: Manchester City fan mocks Munich disaster by making plane gestures; gets escorted away by security

A Manchester City fan was escorted away by stewards after making plane gestures aimed at United fans to mock the Munich disaster during the Manchester derby.

The tragic 1958 Munich disaster saw 23 people die, including members of the legendary Busby Babes, while returning from a European match.

The initial clip of the gesture was captured by a Manchester United fan account and posted on X, prompting calls for Greater Manchester Police to intervene.

Subsequent footage showed the individual being led away by a large group of officials in reflective jackets.

Incidents like the disrespectful gestures seen during the Manchester derby highlight the need for sports fans to maintain decorum and respect boundaries. Mocking tragedies, such as the Munich disaster, undermines the spirit of the game and dishonours the memory of those involved.

Perhaps introducing more stricter punishments for the individual as well as the club could help fans be more careful about their actions.

