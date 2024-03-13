Tim Sherwood believes Cristian Romero is the reason Eric Dier left Tottenham in January.

Pundit thinks Tottenham opted for Romero as their long-term centre-back despite both being on the same level according to Sherwood.

Dier left Tottenham for Bayern Munich after falling down the pecking order under Postecoglou.

“That’s why Eric Dier isn’t at the club anymore,” said Sherwood about Tottenham’s high line and defending big spaces.

“Whereas Romero isn’t the quickest. Him and Eric would probably be as quick as each other.

“But he is prepared to stay high up the field. He gets contact. He is nasty. He is street-wise and he is willing to be a partner to this guy (van de Ven), who just rescues everything. Look at him, the pace to get back in there.”