Alan Hutton claims Ollie Watkins will look for summer move when this season is completed.

The 28-year-old is going through his best season of his career and many big clubs have expressed interest in securing his services.

Hutton told Villa News: “He’s at a stage of his career where he’s going to be looking for a big move.

“There’ll be big clubs out there monitoring his situation, of course, there will, but that’s all ifs and buts. I mean we can only look at what he’s doing at this moment in time and he’s been incredible.

“I think Villa are going in the right direction for him and what he wants. He probably wants to play Champions League football and things like that. He’s in a good place I think at this moment in time.” – finished Hutton.