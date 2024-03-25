According to Dutch journalist Suleyman Ozturk, Crysencio Summerville will leave Leeds United this summer for a free close to €40m.

The 22-year-old has been pivotal this season for the Whites as they battle for automatic promotion to Premier League.

Given the good form of the winger, journalist thinks he will soon secure a move to a bigger club.

“He is one of the best strikers in the Championship, from next season we will see him at a top club. He is going to make a transfer, there is no other way” said Öztürk.

“I would like to see him at a higher level. He has developed fantastically over the past six months. He is fast and good on the outside, but also as a number ten. I think he should cost around €40m.”