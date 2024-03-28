Leeds United’s youth academy continues to nurture exceptional talents, with 16-year-old midfielder Ollie Pickles emerging as the latest promising prospect.

According to talkSPORT, the 16-year-old midfielder Ollie Pickles has been drawing interest from two Premier League clubs, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, owing to his standout performances in the ongoing campaign.

Pickles’ remarkable displays, notably his contributions in helping Leeds United reach the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup, have brought him into the spotlight, with both Tottenham and Newcastle reportedly eyeing him as a potential addition to their squads.

Tottenham’s interest in the rising star reflects their strategy of investing in promising young players

Since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival, Tottenham have signed several emerging talents like Ashley Phillips, Alejo Veliz, Luka Vuskovic and Lucas Bergvall in recent months.

They are also reportedly set to return for Antonio Nusa, after his hijacked move to Brentford fell through in January.

These signings are expected to play a crucial role in the club’s plans under Ange Postecoglou.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also eager to strengthen their squad with young talents, and Pickles has caught the eye of the Magpies’ scouting team.

The youngster’s composed presence on the ball and impressive passing range, has drawn comparisons to Manchester City’s midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who also played at Elland Road before earning himself a move to Etihad.

As both Tottenham and Newcastle vie for Pickles’ signature, Leeds United faces the challenge of retaining one of their brightest prospects amidst the growing interest from top-flight clubs.

The coming months will reveal where Pickles’ promising career trajectory leads and which Premier League club will secure his talents for the future.