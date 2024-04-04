The Sun has reported that Kalvin Phillips may be a summer transfer target for Bayern Munich.

There are rumors that West Ham is also considering a long-term contract for the England international, but Hammers fans will be hoping Bayern Munchen will swoop for him instead.

Phillips has failed to make any impact with the Hammers since his move in January. He has fallen down the pecking order under David Moyes.

The 28-year-old has been error prone at London Stadium, most notably in the matches against Newcastle and Bournemouth where his mistakes hurt his team.

It is believed that Pep Guardiola won’t allow Phillips to leave unless they recoup the £42m they spend for him in 2022.