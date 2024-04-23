TBR Football understands that Aston Villa is still interested in Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena.

It is believed that Unai Emery informed Villa about Baena as soon as he joined the club, and they have been keeping a careful eye on his performances ever since.

When Emery was head coach at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Baena was promoted to the main team of Villarreal.

With nine assists so far this season, the 22-year-old leads La Liga’s assist rankings. He has had a tremendous season with the Spanish team. In August, he was also given his debut in Spain.

In January 2023, Baena inked a new contract with a little over £50 million release clause.

Baena is a versatile player who can play through the middle or on flanks.