Leicester City’s journey back to the Premier League has been nothing short of dramatic. After a season filled with ups and downs, the Foxes have finally clinched automatic promotion from the Championship, solidifying their return to the top flight.

The penultimate round of fixtures held the key to Leicester City’s fate. With two matches remaining against Preston and Blackburn, their path to promotion hinged on a victory, coupled with Leeds United’s stumble against Queens Park Rangers. And on a fateful Friday night, their destiny unfolded in West London as Daniel Farke’s side succumbed to a 4-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers, sealing Leicester’s promotion. The result also meant QPR would return to the Championship next season.

Leicester City are promoted back to the Premier League: Was it ever in doubt?

The road to promotion hasn’t been without its hurdles for Enzo Maresca’s side. Despite holding a commanding lead at the start of the year, a turbulent period from February to April saw them endure six defeats in ten matches, casting doubts on their promotion aspirations.

However, a resilient performance against West Bromwich Albion on April 20 catapulted them back to the top of the table, setting the stage for their decisive 5-0 victory over Southampton just days later.

For Leicester City, the season’s conclusion marks a triumphant return to the Premier League, signaling the end of a rollercoaster ride filled with challenges and triumphs. Meanwhile, for Leeds United, the disappointment is palpable.

Despite a valiant effort throughout the season from Daniel Farke’s side, they now find themselves unable to catch Leicester City. And although they’re currently second, Ipswich Town are just a sole point behind them but with two games in hand.