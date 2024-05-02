Video: Olympiacos take the lead and stun Aston Villa

Olympiacos have opened the scoring against Aston Villa as the Greek giants stun the Villa Park crowd in the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg.

Aston Villa started the stronger of the two sides as they tried to grab the initiative in their home leg, however they have suffered a suckerpunch from Olympiacos.

An outstanding goal from Ayoub El Kaabi rattled the back of the net to give the Greek club the lead in the 16th minute.

Villa were caught out in midfield as they turned the ball over which gave an opportunity for Chiquinho to slip through El Kaabi who rifled the ball over Robin Olsen. The goal stood following a VAR check.