Video: Ayoub El Kaabi adds his second of the night as Aston Villa have mountain to climb against Olympiacos

Olympiacos have doubled their advantage against Aston Villa; they now lead 2-0 at Villa Park.

It was Ayoub El Kaabi who opened the scoring after latching onto a Chiquinho through ball and finishing with aplomb. And the Moroccan forward has doubled his tally for the night in this nightmare start to the first leg for Aston Villa.

An outstanding delicate clipped ball over the defence from former Wolves winger Daniel Podence saw El Kaabi stride onto the ball and steer it beyond Aston Villa’s back up goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Ayoub El Kaabi does it again ? Aston Villa must come from two-down if they want to make the #UECL final ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/EDyGNInpEe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 2, 2024

Villa now have a mountain to climb if they want to proceed to the Europa Conference League final.