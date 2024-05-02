Video: Douglas Luiz misses his penalty to get Aston Villa back into the tie against Olympiacos

Aston Villa have missed a penalty to get back into the tie against Olympiacos.

The one player that you would want to take a crucial penalty for the Villans is Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. However he blazed his spot kick wide.

Luiz has converted four of four penalties in the Premier League and converted two of two in the Europa Conference League competition before tonight.

Oh no, Douglas Luiz ? Bad news for Aston Villa as the Brazilian puts his penalty wide…#UECL ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/FLYip7aK6l — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 2, 2024

This will cause plenty of controversy as strong delaying tactics from Olympiacos seemed to go on for around two or three minutes while Luiz was stood with the ball on the penalty spot waiting for the referee to sort the mess out.