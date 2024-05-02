Bristol City are interested in completing the permanent signing of Burnley midfielder Scott Twine.

After joining City on loan from the Clarets in January, Twine scored his second goal for the team in Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Rotherham United.

However, because of a quad injury he suffered on his debut against Watford, Twine’s game action has been restricted to just nine games.

But his recent performance has strengthened head coach Liam Manning’s conviction that bringing the playmaker to Ashton Gate in the long run will address an essential need for the Robins’ general creativity in the final third.

Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown, while speaking on BBC Radio Bristol, confirmed his desire to complete the signing of on-loan winger Twine.

“Scott’s done well for us when we’ve managed to get him on the pitch and would be a good fit in that sense but, at the same time, it’s finding out what’s the viability of that?” Lansdown told BBC Radio Bristol.

“He’s obviously at a club and we don’t know where his club is going to be next season yet, and for us, we know we like the player and what he brings, it’s what does it cost and where does that fit? It’s the same with anyone.

“He’s done well, he’s obviously worked with Liam before and has been a positive influence on the squad; all of those boxes are ticked, it’s just where it fits in with everything else and whether it’s feasible or not. It’s something we’ll obviously explore, along with everything else, because it is a position we need.”

While it’s still unclear if a deal can be struck for Twine, Lansdown is hopeful that, as in past summer windows, moves can be made during the early parts of the window.

In addition to his unique attributes, Twine provides the squad with an evident attacking focal point.

The 24-year-old is still under contract at Burnley since signing from Mk Dons in 2022, but he has only made 18 appearances for the club and it seems that his time is coming to an end soon.

After City’s 2-0 win against Rotheram, head coach Liam Manning said about Twine:

“I’d love to work with him. I think he fits the club and profile of player we’ve got but there are so many challenges that go into it.

“For me, he’s been great; I think he’s got another level he can go to, I think he’s starting to show that and he fits what we’re trying to do.”

Burnley may want to keep their player

Twine has formed a formidable partnership with striker Tommy Conway and the manager believes that the Burnley player brings the best out of his attacker.

As much as Bristol want to sign the player, Premier League club Burnley may want to retain his services.

Vincent Kompany’s team are battling relegation and there is a good chance that Burnley and Bristol will be playing in the same division next season.