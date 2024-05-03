It appears that Leeds United’s performance after the international break has prevented them from gaining automatic promotion.

With Ipswich Town sitting three points ahead and firmly in control, the Whites will need to pull off a miracle to finish in the top two going into tomorrow’s final day of season.

Athletic journalist Phil Hay claims that there are three mistakes from Farke that he thinks has costed his team automatic promotion.

He said: “There are three things in my head which sort of stick out since the international break finished, definitely that call with Ampadu and Rodon. Piroe up front against QPR, and not because I didn’t understand it against Blackburn.

“With Bamford out, or the need to change it that day, I understand why he went for Piroe but I felt having seen it not work against Blackburn, as it clearly didn’t, I felt it was a bit of a gamble at QPR.

“I know the alternative was Joseph because Bamford wasn’t fit but it almost seemed like one of those nights to roll the dice. And I do think over the last month the question about how Farke changes games, in-game, using his bench, has become more pertinent.” – said Hay for Square Ball Podcast.