The Europa League Final is the second biggest fixture in the European football calendar, and this year the 51,711 capacity Dublin Arena plays host on Wednesday, May 22. Read on to find out how to buy Europa League Final tickets.

Dublin Arena – previously Lansdowne Road and also known as the Aviva Stadium – also hosted the final between Porto and Braga back in 2011, a match in which the Portuguese giants triumphed over their near rivals thanks to the only goal scored by Radamel Falcao just before the break.

Demand for tickets will be high with what is likely to be a Bayern Leverkusen v Marseille final (sorry Atalanta and Roma – but that’s the way we see it!).

Where to buy Europa League Final tickets

Once the finalists are known, individual club websites are the best place to look for details of how to buy tickets and select your seat.

There is a strong likelihood that both clubs will be operating a system whereby those supporters that have attended the most matches throughout the season are given priority. They may also consider a ballot if, as expected, demand outstrips supply.

The official UEFA website currently allows registration for their ticket ballot, whilst their hospitality packages are already sold out for this match.

If you’re unlucky in the ballots, you can still buy tickets – and hospitality packages – through Live Football Tickets.

Their easy to use website means supporters are afforded a completely hassle-free experience, and a 150% money-back guarantee is offered on all purchases made.

How much are Europa League Final tickets?

At this time, ticket details for the 2024 Europa League Final are not available through official club channels or via the official UEFA website.

As a guide, ticket prices for the 2023 Europa League final in Budapest started at €40, with the top-price Category 1 ticket at €150.

Though tickets on the resale market for the 2024 Europa League Final will be expensive, Live Football Tickets can guarantee your seat at the Dublin Arena – now.

Live Football Tickets will have an allocation in all areas.