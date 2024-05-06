According to Mundo Deportivo, Clément Lenglet will meet with Unai Emery and Aston Villa director Monchi to discuss his future before considering his alternative choices.

Sport reports on Monday that Lenglet is aware of interest from the Middle East but has once again said he has no intention of relocating to Saudi Arabia. The defender may decide to stay longer at Villa Park since he wants to remain in Europe.

The Premier League team is happy with his work ethic and level of professionalism, and they are “quite satisfied” with his performances thus far.

Monchi is expected to negotiate a discount on player’s salary for his upcoming contract if he wants to stay at Villa Park.