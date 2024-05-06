How to buy tickets to Manchester United v Arsenal at Old Trafford on 12th May 2024

Manchester United host in-form Arsenal at Old Trafford this Sunday for what could end up being a hugely important game in this season’s nail-biting Premier League title race.

Manchester City remain the slight favourites to retain their crown as things stand, with Pep Guardiola’s side having a game in hand on current league leaders Arsenal, though if we were to see a surprise slip-up from City in their game away to Fulham on Saturday, then that could give the Gunners a chance to make a real statement by winning away to Man Utd.

Of course, the Red Devils surely won’t make it easy for Arsenal, even if they’ve not been at their best for so much of this season, so we’re sure to see a thrilling encounter between these two old rivals, even if it’s not one of those direct head-to-head title clashes of old between them, as we used to see in the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

One major worry for United ahead of this game is their long list of injuries, which have been a problem for them all season. The latest is that Harry Maguire is now out until the FA Cup final, meaning Erik ten Hag will surely have to start defensive midfielder Casemiro alongside Jonny Evans at centre-back.

This is far from ideal even at the best of times, but it’s potentially disastrous from a United point of view when the opposition is Mikel Arteta’s slick Arsenal side, containing attackers like Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard.

AFC have produced some of their finest football on the road this season, thrashing West Ham and Sheffield United by 6-0 score-lines away from home, whilst also hitting Burnley for five at Turf Moor. They also found themselves 3-0 up at half time away to rivals Tottenham, even if that game ended up being a bit too close for comfort in the second half.

The warning signs are there for United, though in fairness their fans might take some consolation in a defeat damaging their noisy neighbours City, whose immense success of recent times must be extremely grating for those on the red half of Manchester.

Arsenal beat United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, but their record at Old Trafford is really poor, with the north London giants also failing to do the double over their rivals in the league since all the way back in the 2006/07 season.