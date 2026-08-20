Newcastle agree deal to sign midfielder after losing Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle have agreed a deal for Gençlerbirliği midfielder Ousmane Diabate as confirmed by journalist Resat Can Ozbudak.

Providing details on the exclusive news, Turkish journalist Resat Can Ozbudak revealed that the 18- year-old midfielder has secured a 4+1 year agreement with Newcastle United.

Under the terms of the transfer, Diabate will stay on loan at Gençlerbirliği for 1 year to continue his development in Turkey.

Journalist wrote on X:

Details of the exclusive news; • Diabate has secured a 4+1 year agreement with Newcastle United! • He will stay on loan at Gençlerbirliği for 1 year. • There is a mid-season recall clause. • If the player plays, Gençlerbirliği will earn a bonus from this loan. @spordepormedya

Özel haberin detaylar?; • Diabate Newcastle United ile 4+1 y?ll?k anla?ma sa?lad?! • 1 y?l kiral?k olarak Gençlerbirli?i’nde kalacak. • Devre aras? geri ça??rma maddesi var. • Oyuncu oynad??? taktirde Gençlerbirli?i bu kiralamadan bonus kazanacak. @spordepormedya https://t.co/YVTNNy3WhW — Re?at Can Özbudak (@resatcan_ozbdak) August 19, 2026

Who is Ousmane Diabate

Born in September 2007, Ousmane Diabate is a highly rated 18-year-old Guinean defensive midfielder known for his physical presence, tactical awareness, and composure in central midfield.

Diabate began his career developing at Académie SOAR in Guinea, where his impressive performances caught the eye of European scouts.

He completed a transfer to Turkish Süper Lig side Gençlerbirliği in December 2025.

After rapidly rising through the club’s U19 ranks, he broke into the first-team squad, making eight senior appearances across domestic competition.

He further displayed his quality during Gençlerbirliği’s opening league fixture of the season, putting in a standout performance to help secure a 2-1 victory over Fenerbahçe.

His rapid rise at the club level earned him a call-up to the Guinea senior national team, making his international debut against Northern Ireland in June 2026.

Diabate’s performances attracted interest from several prominent clubs across Europe, including Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, and Fenerbahçe.

However, Newcastle United moved decisively to win the race for his signature, securing one of West Africa’s brightest young midfield talents on a long-term contract.