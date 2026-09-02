Who won the transfer window? Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool rated

The Premier League’s biggest clubs spent heavily again this summer, but winning the transfer window is about more than simply spending the most money.



Arsenal strengthened an already title-winning squad, Manchester United rebuilt their midfield, Liverpool replaced several established stars, Chelsea continued reshaping under Xabi Alonso and Manchester City completed perhaps the most dramatic overhaul of all.

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According to Sky Sports’ complete Premier League transfer list, these five clubs were responsible for some of the window’s biggest deals.

Arsenal – 7/10

Arsenal’s business was arguably the most balanced. Bruno Guimaraes (£75m), Ezri Konsa (£55m), Piero Hincapie (£34.5m) and Christos Tzolis (£34m) significantly strengthened Mikel Arteta’s options.

Guimaraes gives Arsenal another elite midfielder alongside Declan Rice, while Konsa and Hincapie make an already outstanding defence even deeper.

The concern is attack. Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all left, while Ethan Nwaneri joined Dortmund on loan.

Arsenal did not sign another winger beyond Tzolis, putting greater pressure on Eberechi Eze.

Manchester United – 7.5/10

United finally addressed midfield properly by signing Carlos Baleba for £70m, Andrey Santos for £50m and Youri Tielemans for £35m.

That completely changes Michael Carrick’s options and should provide far more energy and control.

However, failing to sign a left-back was a clear mistake. United explored Lewis Hall, Alejandro Balde and others but ultimately left Luke Shaw as their only natural senior option.

Chelsea – 8.5/10

Chelsea landed Morgan Rogers for £117m, alongside Maxence Lacroix, Geovany Quenda, Marco Palestra and Emiliano Martinez.

Rogers could become the centrepiece of Alonso’s attack, while Martinez solves their goalkeeper problem.

Selling Enzo Fernandez to City for £125m was excellent financially, but failing to land the midfielder they wanted to replace him leaves a significant question.

Liverpool – 7/10

Bradley Barcola’s £123m arrival was Liverpool’s headline deal, while Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz and Ronald Araujo strengthened Andoni Iraola’s squad.

But losing Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate in one summer removes enormous experience.

Liverpool have bought exciting talent, but replacing Salah’s production remains almost impossible.

Man City – 9/10 – WINNERS

Man City take first place.

Signing Enzo Fernandez (£125m), Elliot Anderson (£116m), Ayyoub Bouaddi (£86m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£65m) represents an extraordinary midfield and attacking rebuild.

Losing Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Savio and John Stones is significant, so there is risk involved. But Enzo Maresca has been given a younger, highly technical squad capable of evolving together.

Man City spent an enormous amount, but they also addressed multiple positions with genuinely elite players.

City won the window on pure quality, Arsenal produced the smartest overall business, and Manchester United may have made the most important improvement to one specific area.

Chelsea and Liverpool remain extremely strong, but both enter the season with bigger unanswered questions.

Sources: Chelsea expected to pursue Arsenal transfer target as Lamine Camara alternative