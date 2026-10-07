Tottenham “hugely impressed” by striker who has shot to the “top of their list” after scoring 6 in 7 league games

Roberto Fernandez playing for Spain. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Roberto Fernandez has been put at the top of Tottenham’s list of targets as they search for a goal scoring solution.

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The international break is almost over, and we’ll soon return to the storylines of the Premier League.

One of the dominant ones before the break was Tottenham Hotspur. After a massive summer rebuild, big things were expected of them, yet they’ve started the season in poor form and have yet to win a game. They sit bottom of the table with 5 games played.

Their big issue is scoring goals, and they intend to solve it by buying a striker. TeamTalk claim that Spurs have set their sights on a rising force in La Liga to solve their problems.

Spurs target in form La Liga forward

Roberto Fernandez has had his breakout at Espanyol and just got his first Spain call up. Spurs’ scouts have been “hugely impressed” by what they’ve seen of the forward, who is now “right at the top of their list of attacking targets.”

It’s easy to see why – he’s got 6 in the opening 7 rounds of La Liga, and was rewarded with his first Spain cap earlier this week when he was brought on against Czechia as a sub.

“Premier League scouting sources have told TEAMtalk that Fernandez looks very much like a striker built for English football, with his physical attributes, direct running and ability to operate as a genuine focal point particularly appealing to clubs in the Premier League.”

Chelsea and Brighton have also been linked with interest in the attacker, who came through at Malaga.