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Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a move for Espanyol striker Roberto Fernandez as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs have stepped up their interest in the 24-year-old after being impressed by his performances in La Liga this season. The Spanish forward has scored six goals in seven league appearances, earned his first senior international call-up, and attracted interest from several clubs.

Roberto Fernandez attracts Tottenham interest

Tottenham want a reliable goalscorer to help address their attacking concerns, and Fernandez has emerged as a potential solution. The north London club have been monitoring his development since last season, but his impressive start to the current campaign has accelerated their interest.

The Espanyol striker has shown he can make a difference in the final third, combining physical strength with intelligent movement and a natural instinct for finding the back of the net. His performances have also earned him recognition from Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, further enhancing his reputation.

However, Tottenham could face competition for his signature, with German clubs also reportedly keeping tabs on the forward. Spurs will need to assess their options carefully before deciding whether to formalise their interest in the coming months.

Fernandez could solve Tottenham’s goalscoring problems

Fernandez’s recent form makes him an intriguing option for De Zerbi, who is looking to build a more effective attacking unit. His ability to lead the line and occupy opposition defenders could add a different dimension to Tottenham’s attack.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals last season, but his recent performances suggest he is becoming a more consistent goal threat. His growing confidence and international breakthrough have strengthened the case for a move to a bigger club.

Nevertheless, completing a deal will not be straightforward. Espanyol are unlikely to welcome the departure of one of their most important players, particularly given his growing influence on the team.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will make a concrete offer in January, but Fernandez is certainly a name worth monitoring as Spurs consider their attacking reinforcements.